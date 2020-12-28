SA to enter an adjusted level 3 lockdown from midnight, says Ramaphosa

Durban - South Africa will enter an adjusted level 3 lockdown from midnight tonight, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. We want to minimise the risk of superspeader events, he said. All indoor and outdoor gatherings will be prohibited with a few exceptions. The nationwide curfew will be extended from 9pm to 6am, the president said. Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as South Africa on Sunday breached one million cumulative Covid-19 cases.

The president said that more than 50 000 new cases have been reported since Christmas Eve. The rapid rise in infections is being fuelled by super spreader events like year-end and family functions.

“We have simply let our guard down and now we are paying the price,” Ramaphosa said.

The president's much-anticipated address comes on the back of intense meetings held on Sunday with the National Coronavirus Command Council and special sessions on Monday of the President’s Co-ordinating Council and the Cabinet.

At the weekend, SA's Covid-19 caseload surpassed the one million mark with a cumulative total of 1 004 413 cases recorded on Sunday.

The country's death toll also increased by 214 on Sunday to reach a total of 26 735.

The Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape remain the provinces with the highest active cases.

KwaZulu-Natal currently has the most active cases with 46 710 confirmed cases while the Eastern Cape has recorded the highest total number of Covid-19 related deaths with the death toll at 6 925.

IOL