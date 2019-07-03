Picture: Tobias Bjørkli/Pexels

Johannesburg - In a bid to boost arrivals from the Nordic region, South African Tourism (SAT) on Wednesday opened applications for local tourism businesses to showcase their products during a roadshow planned for October. In a statement, SAT said the roadshow was aimed at ensuring traders in the Nordic region (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) were aware of South African products and experiences in the tourism sector.

“Now armed with and led by clear consumer insights, we are using this roadshow as part of our growing investment in the Nordic region driven by our strategic 5-in-5 goal of getting four million more international tourists and one million more domestic holiday trips by 2021” said Sthembiso Dlamini, chief operations officer at SAT.

Prospective applicants for the roadshow would need to develop new itineraries that showcase South Africa for both first time and repeat visitors, SAT said.

The Roadshow is set to take place from 13 – 25 October, and will cover seven cities in the Nordic region, namely Stockholm, Gothenburg, Trondheim, Oslo, Helsinki, Aarhus and Copenhagen.

"Transformation, inclusive growth and partnerships are key to us at South African Tourism. We are therefore looking forward to collaborating with the various tourism business owners so that we can showcase our warm people, our variety and the authenticity of our quality assured South African experiences and product,” said Dlamini.

African News Agency (ANA)