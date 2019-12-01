The dramatic weight loss of ANC NEC member Collen Maine continues to trigger debate among South Africans.

Johannesburg - The dramatic weight loss of ANC NEC member and former ANC Youth League president Collen Maine continues to trigger debate among South Africans. South Africans took to Twitter at the weekend, commenting about how they still did not believe it was him after Twitter parody account Man's Not Barry Roux shared snaps of Maine before and after he went under the knife.

Maine revealed in October that he had undergone a laparoscopic biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, a medical procedure involves the removal of about 80% of the stomach, leaving a smaller tube-shaped stomach.

He said he had decided to undergo the surgical process due to health scares, adding that he was following a strict diet and had stopped drinking alcohol.

While other social media users continued to generate humour on Maine’s transformation, others commended him for the change.