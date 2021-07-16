SA unrest: Relief measures on way for families in Gauteng and KZN, says president

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced food relief measures for thousands of families in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng who have been left without food and other basic needs after the looting of shops and malls. He said they will soon provide details on the package of measures to help these families.

People have been queuing for food and other essentials in the two provinces in the last few days. Ramaphosa said they were taking serious measures to ensure families do not starve. “We are in the process of providing immediate food relief to households. We are targeting areas affected by the looting and where people have no access to food. Provincial departments of Social Development and Sassa will use their remaining budget in the Social Relief of Distress programme to provide support in the form of food parcels, cash and food vouchers,” said Ramaphosa.

He said they would push for the opening of Sassa offices in the affected areas so that people could access cash, food parcels or food vouchers. “We are working hard to bring all Sassa offices into operation. Cash pay points are expected to resume services from July 19 in all the areas that have been declared safe to operate. To assist with the immediate needs of affected communities, the Solidarity Fund has established a Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund to assist those in greatest need at this time. We are calling on all South Africans to support this fund,” he said. He said many companies and aid organisations have come on board to provide relief to families and people affected by the looting.

“Social partners have been meeting to discuss a range of measures which can be implemented to provide immediate relief within our fiscal means. This includes the provision of emergency food relief and other assistance to those in greatest distress. “We will also help our small businesses, including those in townships and rural areas, to heal from the damage they have suffered. Our business people provide important goods and services in our communities, and we will help them to rebuild their businesses. “A team in the Presidency and National Treasury is hard at work to develop a comprehensive support package for Cabinet’s consideration. We will be in a position to make a further announcement in this regard soon,” said Ramaphosa.