SA Zionist Federation defends Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

Johannesburg - The SA Zionist Federation has come out in defence of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng after being heavily criticised for his pro-Israel comments.

The federation also condemned the ANC and others for what it described as an unwarranted attack on Mogoeng for expressing his biblical connection to Israel.

"The Chief Justice's heartfelt sentiment exposed the boundaries of the ANC’s support for the constitutional right of freedom of religion, thought and opinion," the SAZF said in a statement on Tuesday.





According to the SAZF, the ANC pays lip-service to the notion of a negotiated and peaceful resolution to the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel.





It said Mogoeng should never be silenced by intimidatory exploits and that the governing party must distance itself from such conduct and give meaning to promoting peace rather than hatred in the middle east and South Africa.





Mogoeng told a webinar organised by Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post last week that he was under an obligation as a Christian to love Israel and pray for Jerusalem’s peace, which means that country’s peace.





”If I curse Abraham and Israel the almighty God will curse me too. I cannot do anything, as a Christian, other than love and pray for Israel because I know hatred for Israel by me and for my nation can only attract unprecedented curses” he said.





Mogoeng's comments were widely condemned, with the ANC calling for National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to talk to the country’s top judge.





A complaint has also been laid with the Judicial Services Commission, which Mogoeng chairs.





Political Bureau