Durban - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson, Dudu Myeni, is staging a fierce fight-back as she takes on OUTA’s bid to declare her a delinquent director.
In her affidavit filed for an application before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, Myeni accused the civic organisation of singling her out as responsible for the problems at the struggling airline when she chaired its board between December 2012 and October 2017.
Among the deals, Myeni is accused of ramming through BNP Capital to raise capital which resulted in SAA losing R49.9 million which was paid as a cancellation fee when the deal was later canned.
While fighting back, Myeni accused her former lawyers of betraying her so much that in November 2017, they submitted a plea with “many defects”. As a result, Myeni wants all correspondence between her and former attorneys to be declared inadmissible on the basis that it violates attorney-client and attorney privilege.
“They effectively admit to having acted on a frolic of their own in certain instances where they pleaded to allegations where they had no information or instructions,” she says in her affidavit supporting the interlocutory head of arguments.