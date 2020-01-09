Johannesburg - SAA’s business rescue proceedings have forced SAA Technical to hold its annual general meeting in two months’ time.
SAA Technical, a subsidiary of the national carrier, was granted an extension by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission’s Companies Tribunal to postpone its 2019 gathering to the end of March.
SAA Technical last held an AGM in April 2018, and the 2019 meeting should have taken place by July 12 last year.
SAA company secretary Ruth Kibuuka said SAA Technical, which is responsible for the maintenance, repair and overhauling of aircraft, told the tribunal it wanted to delay its AGM because it was waiting for the finalisation of its annual financial statements pending the resolution of its going-concern status.
SAA Technical also cited the government’s decision to place the national carrier under business rescue last month - after trade union Solidarity threatened to have the airline liquidated - as another reason for applying for the postponement.