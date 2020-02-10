Cape Town - The former head of procurement at South African Airways Technical (SAAT) on Monday denied in testimony to the Zondo commission that she had signed off on the dubious sale of components to a company that secured a multi-billion rand contract in a tender bid marred by bribery allegations.
Nontsasa Memela was grilled about her role in the sale of 12 ground power units (GPU) for less than half of their market value to JM Aviation.
The units are used to power-up aircraft while they are on the runway.
A forensic investigation by Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions found that there were several irregularities in how SAAT disposed of these to JM Aviation, which won a contract with SAAT along with US-based aviation company AAR Corporation.
SAAT bought the GPUs for R800 000 each and sold them to JM Aviation for R248 000 each while they were still new.