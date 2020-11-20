SABC could be hit by a blackout from Saturday

Cape Town – The SABC could be hit by a blackout from Saturday after one of its unions called for workers not to go to work. The SABC is in a stand-off with workers after they objected to a plan to retrench 400 staff members. On Friday, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) led a march at the public broadcaster’s headquarters, where they called for an end to retrenchments. They want a blackout from this weekend. CWU general-secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said they want the board and management to withdraw the retrenchment letters to all staff members affected. He said they would not allow this to happen. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe also said they fully support the workers at the SABC and the ruling party was opposed to the retrenchments.

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said they would go back to the drawing board and look at the issue at hand.

This comes after the company earlier said it would postpone plans for retrenchments for the next seven days.

But Tshabalala said they did not want a postponement on this; they wanted the SABC to withdraw all the letters with immediate effect.

“We, as the workers, welcome the support from all political parties and unions,” said Tshabalala, adding they want an end to job cuts.

He said, instead, the SABC must cut the salaries of management.

Tshabalala said no SABC employee should go to work on Saturday and Sunday. The workers will reconvene on Monday for further protest action.

They did not want to hear anything from the board and management except that dismissal letters have been withdrawn.

Political Bureau