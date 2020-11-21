SABC denies reports that it is closing radio stations

Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Saturday dismissed reports that the corporation was planning to close down its radio stations. The SABC had noted with concern the media reports insinuating that the SABC management is closing down its radio services, the public broadcaster said in a statement. "The SABC would like to put it on record that these reports are not true. The SABC is fully cognisant that millions of South African citizens rely on SABC radio as the most accessed communication medium. "Therefore it is disingenuous to report such misinformation. It must be noted that on the contrary, the radio stations’ proposed structures are promoting and supporting the current needs of audiences such as digital transformation."

The public service broadcaster took its mandate, which was to inform, educate, and entertain in all official languages, very seriously, and would continue to deliver on this mandate through its radio, television, and digital platforms.

The SABC had growth strategies in place aimed at ensuring that its radio stations remained the leading source of information, education, and entertainment for the millions of South Africans it had been mandated to serve.

"SABC management would like to apologise for the miscommunication regarding this matter and urges the public to only trust official communication from the SABC. Management would also like to take this opportunity to thank SABC employees who have kept the platforms on air throughout this process," the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)