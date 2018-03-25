SABC awaits the outcome of an SIU investigation into the awarding of a R185 million security of that is being challenged in court by Mjayeli Security. File picture: Karen Sandison/Independent Media

Johannesburg - The SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said on Monday it awaits the outcome of an SIU investigation into the awarding of a R185 million security tender of that is being challenged in court by losing bidder, Mjayeli Security.

The public broadcaster was responding to The Star report on the tender scandal involving former SABC interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama and other individuals at the SABC accused of ''corruptly'' ensuring that the contract goes to Mafoko Security instead of Mjayeli, although the former's bid was R2 million cheaper.

The SABC said it was committed to compliance with laws and regulations and would ensure that any alleged wrongdoing in the matter would be dealt with. It said following the receipt of an anonymous whistle blower email alleging corruption in the awarding of the tender, now board chairman Bongumusa Makhathini asked the high court not to hear the matter until the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) probe has been completed.

''The SABC cannot prejudge the outcome of the SIU investigation and accordingly believes that it is in the interest of justice that the proceedings are suspended until the SIU has completed its work on the disputed tender.

"The SABC is prepared to accede to an order that the SIU completes its work and report in less than six months. This is a preferable route to taking any definitive decisions now, which could be reversed by the findings of the SIU,'' the public broadcaster said in a statement.

''The SABC will be guided by the outcome of these processes.''

Mjayeli director Jones Maphalaphathwa in December asked the South Gauteng High Court set Mafoko’s appointment aside until the public SABC explained the procurement process. He claimed, in the court papers, that he believed the company had the highest score compared to the other bidders, and suspected irregularities within the interim board when Mafoko was awarded the contract.

African News Agency/ANA