SACP gets behind Nobel nomination for Cuban doctors

Johannesburg - THE SACP on Saturday backed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to nominate the Cuban Medical Brigade for the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier this year, Ramaphosa announced that his administration would put the Henry Reeve Brigade up for the prize for its assistance during the fight against Covid-19. ”In recognition of this effort, the South African Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialised in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics – or as they commonly are known, the Cuban Medical Brigade – for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize,” Ramaphosa announced in February. At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year 217 Cuban health professionals including family physicians, health and epidemiologist technologists, biostatisticians, biomedical engineers, public health specialists and nurses were sent to South Africa to help in the fight against the deadly virus. ”The SACP has resolved to support the worldwide calls for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to the Henry Reeve Brigade,” the party said on Saturday.

According to the SACP, the solidarity displayed by the Cuban Medical Brigade in various countries of the world in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic has inspired many people and a sign of Cuba’s people-first approach to healthcare.

It said Cuba was able to develop vaccine candidates against Covid-19 despite pressure from imperialist aggression.

”Cuba’s capacity and experience in genetic engineering, biotechnology, and vaccine development, as well as the strength of its national public healthcare system, are admired by the great majority of the people globally,” the SACP said.

The SACP also sent its message of solidarity to the Communist Party of Cuba, which is holding its four-day congress until Monday and at which Raúl Castro stepped down as first secretary as replaced by Cuba president Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Political Bureau