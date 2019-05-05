SACP, an alliance partner of ANC says the only party that can work for the country's people is the ANC, said SACP chairperson in KZN, James Nxumalo.

Johannesburg - The South African Communist Party (SACP), an alliance partner of the African National Congress (ANC) says the only party that can work for the country's people is the ANC. The SACP chairperson in KZN, James Nxumalo, said this while delivering his message of support at the ANC's provincial rally in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, adding that they are confident that the ANC will get more than 60 percent of the provincial and national vote.

He called on people to ensure that the party gets the overwhelming majority of the vote by going in their large numbers from tomorrow, when special voting starts, to vote for their alliance partner.

"Let us assure that as we head to the polls on Wednesday, the peoples' party, the ANC, must win the elections with 60 percent. There is no other party that truly represents the ANC more than the ANC working together with its alliance partners," Nxumalo said, adding that their party is still going to do more to enhance the lives of South Africans.

Speaking before Nxumalo, Njabulo Nzuza, the secretary general of the ANC youth league said the ANC will crush all other parties on Wednesday and retain its control of the country and the other provinces its already controls.

He said the ANC is a home for all and the only party that can change the lives of South Africans for the better and pleaded with the voters to give it another mandate so that it can create more job opportunities for the youth.

"It is the ANC that scrapped the experience requirement for young job seekers in order to ensure that they are employed. The ANC is the only party that can take us forward in this country," Nzuza said.

The national office of the party sent its senior national executive members, Mildred Oliphant, Nocawe Mafu and Siyabonga Cwele to be a part of the gathering at Wadley stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

