Johannsburg - Two senior SACP leaders, general secretary Blade Nzimande and first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila have dumped US-made cellphones in favour of Chinese-made Huawei - a decision that they vowed to stick with it.
The two leaders declared their political choice during their party’s special national congress when they displayed their cellphones to more than 750 delegates who are attending the congress at Kempton Park, in Gauteng which ends on Thursday.
In their explanations - Nzimande and Mapaila made it clear that they stood on the side of China in its trade war with the US. They also labelled Trump as an aggressor in the war.
In support of his views, Nzimande quoted a book by one of the SACP central committee members and former minister of trade and industry Rob Davies titled: The Politics of Trade in the Era of Hyperglobalisation: A Southern African Perspective.
Nzimande said Davies was correct in his analysis that the so-called “trade wars” allegedly started by US were increasingly defining relations between China and the US.