Johannesburg - The SACP looks set to rally behind President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership of the ANC.
The party is also likely to review its decision to contest local government elections, saying internal battles in the ANC forced members to review a decision they took at their national congress in 2017.
This is contained in the SACP's discussion document of its special national congress which starts in Kempton Park on Monday.
The SACP said it had played an “absolutely” critical part in the run-up to the ANC December 2017 national conference “in opening up space for the anti-state capture platform centred around Ramaphosa being able to hold public meetings and rallies in localities that were otherwise no-go areas”.
The party, however, admits in the discussion document that there were people who were going to raise the question of contesting elections independently for the 2021 local government elections.