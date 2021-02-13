SACP welcomes court ruling to deny Janusz Walus parole
Cape Town - The SACP has welcomed the High Court decision to deny Janusz Walus parole for the assassination of its leader Chris Hani almost three decades ago.
The party on Saturday called on the government to reopen investigations into the killing of political activists and leaders including Hani during the fight against apartheid.
They said the government needs to get to the bottom of the murders because they were attempts to derail the democratic order.
It said the decision of the North Gauteng High Court was correct as Walus has never made full disclosure
It said the parole application was an insult to the people of South Africa who had endured suffering during apartheid.
The SACP called on the government to reopen investigations into the unresolved murders of activists and leaders during the struggle against apartheid.
“As time continues to corrode valuable pieces of evidence on the assassination of anti-apartheid activists due to attrition, among other realities, there is an urgent need for the reopening of thoroughgoing investigations and inquests into unresolved political crimes committed by apartheid agents and their collaborators. Our government must therefore undertake the urgent task of opening the inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani to unearth the entire truth that has not been disclosed or exposed for all in our country and the world to know,” it added.
Political Bureau