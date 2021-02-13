SACP welcomes court ruling to deny Janusz Walus parole

Cape Town - The SACP has welcomed the High Court decision to deny Janusz Walus parole for the assassination of its leader Chris Hani almost three decades ago.

The party on Saturday called on the government to reopen investigations into the killing of political activists and leaders including Hani during the fight against apartheid.

They said the government needs to get to the bottom of the murders because they were attempts to derail the democratic order.

It said the decision of the North Gauteng High Court was correct as Walus has never made full disclosure

It said the parole application was an insult to the people of South Africa who had endured suffering during apartheid.