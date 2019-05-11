African People's Convention (APC) leader Themba Godi was hoping for at least a million votes in the May 8 general election. Photo: ANA

Johannesburg - The chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and president of the African People's Convention, Themba Godi, will not be returning to Parliament. The APC had scored just 19 593 votes in the country's sixth democratic election. Godi and his former political home, the PAC, fell short of the required number of votes, estimated to be around 40 000, to ensure a seat in the National Assembly. The PAC received 32 675 votes.

Godi had hoped that his party would secure more than 1 million votes, which would push the APC to 25 seats and give them representation in all the nine provincial legislatures.

"This we believe will be a good enough number for us to have a substantive impact on government policy and governance issues," Godi said earlier this month.

On the floor of the IEC's results operations centre in Centurion rumours were rife that the ANC would approach Godi to join them, however, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule denied all knowledge of it. "I have not heard anything about us poaching any politician from any party" Magashule said.

The APC had joined forces with civic organisation Transform RSA ahead of the 2019 elections.

