Saftu disappointed by Orlando Pirates’ refusal to pull out of match against Maccabi Tel Aviv

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it has been left disappointed by Orlando Pirates’ refusal to boycott its match on Thursday against Maccabi Tel Aviv. Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said Pirates must listen to calls from a number of its supporters and Palestinians not to take part in the friendly match on Thursday.

Vavi said during apartheid in South Africa it was the sports boycott that played a key role in the isolation of the apartheid regime. This same strategy must be used against Israel over its human rights violation record against the Palestinians. He said the attack in Jenin in the past few weeks has shown that Israel will continue with its conduct.

Vavi called on Pirates to reconsider its decision to play against Maccabi Tel Aviv in Spain. “Orlando Pirates is disappointing to insist on not boycotting the match, especially with the historical context of the crucial role played by sport boycotts and sanctions in the liberation of South Africa from the white minority regime. “It is dismaying to see a figure like Irvin Khoza, who has the benefit of the apartheid experiences and know how international organisations contributed to freeing us from the grip of apartheid, turning a blind eye to the call for boycotts. He is behaving like all business owners who are only guided by the logic of making money, with little regard to moral obligations.