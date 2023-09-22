SAHRC to probe UFS lecturer for labelling white people as ‘land thieves’

The SA Human Rights Commission is set to investigate a University of Free State lecturer Pedro Mzileni for allegedly labelling white people as “land thieves”. The SAHRC was approached by AfriForum Youth to probe allegations of racism against Mzilenii, who is a sociology lecturer at the university.

Mzileni came under fire after saying “white people are land thieves” during a lecture session. AfriForum Youth filed a complaint against Mzileni on August 17, in response to students’ complaints about Mzileni’s “racist” lecture while he acted as a guest speaker. AfriForum Youth spokesperson, René van der Vyver said Mzileni’s divisive rhetoric appeared to be aimed at stoking the fires of racial division and hostility.

"Meanwhile, a student studying in Mzileni’s Sociology class informed us, and sent evidence, of repeated racist comments by Mzileni,” Van der Vyver said. It is alleged that Mzileni labelled white people as “land thieves” and it should be pointed out in any conversation that they stole the land. She said that the organisation had instructed its legal team on Thursday to forward the additional evidence of racism against Mzileni.

She added: “It is a step in the right direction that the SAHRC will investigate AfriForum Youth’s complaint against a racist lecturer. Ideologically distorted and racist content that is shoved down students’ throats on our campuses must never be allowed." Meanwhile, Van der Vyver mentioned that AfriForum Youth’s complaint to the university was also being investigated by an independent law firm and the supplementary evidence will be submitted as a new complaint. [email protected]