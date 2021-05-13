Salga assesses preparations ahead of elections

Durban - As South African political parties prepare for the fifth local government elections in October, the South African Local Government Association will hold the Salga National Members Association (NMA) on Thursday to assess preparations before the election.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa having announced the election date for Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Salga, political parties and the Electoral Commission have a little over five months to prepare for the country’s fifth elections for local government in which public representatives are elected for metropolitan, district and local municipal level.

Salga spokesperson Sivuyile Mbambato said that the NMA would run from Thursday through to Friday. Deputy President David Mabuza is scheduled to deliver the keynote address while Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be among the key participants at the assembly.

“The two-day assembly is being held under the theme ‘Guiding the Transition: An opportunity to renew as we usher in the 5th Term of Democratic and People-Centred Local Government’,” Mbambato said of the virtual gathering.

He said some of the NMA’s key deliberations would look at profiling the successes and progress made during the fourth term of local government and the assessment of preparations towards the October 2021 local government elections.

Other key discussions will be on the framework to manage the transition from the fourth to the fifth term of local government, support for non-returning councillors and Salga’s Integrated Councillor Induction Programme and adopting the programme of action for the development of the Salga 5-year strategy for the 2022 to 2027 term.

“The assembly will be graced by representatives and leaders from South Africa’s 257 municipalities, mayors, councillors, leaders from both the national and provincial government, legislators and local government veterans.

“The assembly takes place at a time when the local government is approaching local government elections and also during the Covid-19 pandemic. The local government has played a leading role in the delivery of services amid a devastating economic impact as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mbambato said.

Last month, Salga proposed an across-the-board 2.8% salary increase for the 2021/2022 financial year salary and wage negotiations at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council.

The association’s proposal comes despite the national government intention’s to offer 0% to national and provincial government workers.

[email protected]

Political Bureau