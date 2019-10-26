This was contained in the report that was tabled in Parliament this week but the inter-ministerial task team could not present it owing to the no show of key ministers.
This left MPs fuming and they decided to call off the meeting over the municipal debt to Eskom.
But in the report, the Cabinet endorsed the recommendations of the task team that municipalities must enter into an agreement with Eskom.
The Cabinet also backed municipalities as the distributors of electricity in line with their constitutional functions.