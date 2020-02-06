Pretoria - The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) has vowed to march to the City of Tshwane on Friday to demand the end to the uncertainty about the tenure of the the outgoing Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
The outgoing mayor announced his resignation earlier this week, which is set to be concluded before the end of February at a council sitting.
Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said they will be delivering a memorandum of demands to the City of Tshwane management at Tshwane House. Tladinyane said the ongoing battles between the EFF, ANC and DA over the removal of Mokgalapa and his members of mayoral committees through a vote of no confidence which had been ongoing since October last year was their main concern.
“The march is informed among other things the collapse of governance and legislature in the City of Tshwane and municipal departments,” Tladinyane said.
He also said that they will deal with the lack of bullets for the metro police in the past 12 months and the alleged suspension of municipal officials for more than 12 months.