Pretoria - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Friday condemned the hanging of an effigy of Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi, describing it as an act of extreme provocation that undermines the strides the country has made towards unity, reconciliation and nation building.

“The resurgence of racism that mirrors the Ku Klux Klan and its claim of institutions of learning represents a threat to our democracy and social cohesion,” said Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu.

He urged police and the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the incident and bring the two perpetrators responsible to book.

Read: LOOK: Outrage over effigy of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi

Calls mount for action against those who hung effigy of Education MEC

On Wednesday, the MEC shared a picture on Twitter showing two white men holding an effigy of him and then proceeding to hang it.

Lesufi on Thursday, said that the incident was the latest in a series of attacks against him over his efforts to equalise education.

Mahlangu said transformation of the education system will give meaning to freedom and democracy.

“It must be deepened for children of all races to have access to quality public education.Those opposed to it have no place in an equal, non-racial, non-sexist, united and democratic society the overwhelming majority in our country are committed to build,” Mahlangu said

He said that multi-lingualism in schools and other institutions of learning will ensure that all languages and cultures are respected and preserved.

African News Agency/ANA