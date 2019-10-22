Outgoing City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The South African Civic Organisation (Sanco) says it is pleased with Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's resignation as he often placed party politics above the needs of residents. Mashaba resigned as a member of the DA and mayor of Joburg on Monday. He will officially step-down on November 27 to allow for a successor to be chosen.

He cited former Western Cape premier Helen Zille's election as DA federal chairperson, at the weekend, as signalling a win for a faction within the DA he did not share values with.

Sanco said just like the DA Mashaba did not place the needs of residents first.

Our branches in Johannesburg have constantly warned of the nature of Mashaba and the Democratic Alliance (DA) administration that has chosen to blame the poor for their problems and constantly place party politics above the needs of Johannesburg communities," the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.