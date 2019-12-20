File photo: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings.

RUSTENBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West on Friday called for lifestyle audits for former Eskom executives. This follows the arrest and court appearance of two senior managers from the power utility and two businessmen on allegations of money laundering, fraud and corruption related to the construction of the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

"Those who seek to project themselves as possible solutions to the current crisis like former executives Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko must subject themselves to this process, assist law enforcement agencies investigations while they await their turn at the state capture commission to explain why South Africans must buy into their opportunism," said Sanco provincial chairman Paul Sebegoe.

Former Kusile contract manager France Hlakudi, Eskom’s former executive of group capital, Abram Masango, Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Jose da Costa Trindade and Maphoko Kgomoeswana were arrested on Thursday in connection with an alleged fraudulent contracts and corruption amounting to R745 million.

They appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court and were granted R300,000 bail each with a further condition to surrender their passports to the investigative officer.