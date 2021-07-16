SANDF deployment to cost millions

The deployment of the 25 000 members of the South African Defence Force is effective from July 12 to August 12, at an estimated cost of R615 665 500.

Parliament said in a statement on Friday that the presiding officers, led by Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, have received correspondence from President Cyril Ramaphosa on the authorisation of the soldiers for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service in the prevention and combating of crime and preservation of law and order within the country.

“The letter of the President will be brought to the attention of the members of parliament through parliament’s official publications,” said the statement.

On Wednesday, Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced that the deployment numbers rose from 2 500 to 25 000.