SANDF troops deployed to national key points to help police during EFF’s national shutdown

The South African National Defence Force has confirmed that some of its soldiers will be deployed during the national shutdown on Monday to help the police and protect National Key Points. SANDF national spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mokoena Mahapa said the deployment of the army came after intelligence was received from provinces.

He said the deployment would be from March until the middle of April. He said the law allows for the deployment of the army from time to time. He said they will also help where other law enforcement agencies are not able to assist in the handling of some of the matters.

Government is urging companies to conduct their business as usual on Monday ahead of the EFF protest which aims to highlight the scourge of load shedding, unemployment, crime, gender-based violence, among a myriad of social issues in the country. Some sectors in society have condemned the EFF protest, while President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that security forces would protect businesses and citizens against anarchy and disturbance. The deployment of the SANDF soldiers comes after weeks of announcements that there will be a national shutdown and businesses must not open on that day.

“The SANDF elements will be deployed under ‘Operation Prosper’ as from March 17, 2023 to April 17, 2023 and will be controlled through the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (ProvJoints) with direction and guidance by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) accordingly, pending the re-assessment of the situation. “The primary focus of the SANDF deployment will be to render, protection of National Key Points under threat as per prevailing intelligence/information on hand per respective ProvJoints, respond to situations which go beyond the control of the law enforcement agencies in support to the police as determined by the respective ProvJoints,” said Mahapa. [email protected]