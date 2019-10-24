The Equality Court has turned down the application by the Sanef and five journalists to interdict EFF leader Julius Malema and his supporters from intimidating journalists.

Pretoria - The Equality Court sitting at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday turned down the application by the SA National Editors’ Forum and five journalists to interdict EFF leader Julius Malema and his supporters from intimidating journalists on public and social media platforms. Judge Daisy Molefe said the media was not protected under the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination (the Equality) Act, as journalism was a chosen career path. It is unlike race or gender, for which one does not have a choice.

She also said that unpopular, offensive or controversial views do not necessarily constitute hate speech.

The judgement comes after Sanef and journalists Barry Bateman from Eyewitness News, Pauli van Wyk of the Daily Maverick, Adriaan Basson

from News24, veteran journalist Max du Preez as well as Ranjeni Munusamy, claim Malema was engaging in hate speech.

The forum also wanted the court to order the EFF to publicly apologise to journalists listed as complainants in the case.