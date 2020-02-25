Mineral resources and energy minister, Gwede Mantashe. File picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says it expects Parliament’s ethics committee to look into their demands that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe apologise for making a bribery claim against two Sunday World journalists. Last year, Mantashe claimed that he had paid R70 000 to two Sunday World journalists to quash a story revealing his extramarital affair with Lerato Makgatho, a Pretoria student. He later denied paying a bribe.

Mantashe later retracted his claim that he had paid the figure to the Sunday World journalists, although he did not apologise for the claims.

Sanef Executive Director, Dr. Kate Skinner, said that they had written a letter to the parliamentary ethics committee to look into the matter and upon following up on it earlier this year the committee told Sanef that they would not be able to deal with the matter immediately.

“We were told that post-Sona and the Budget Speech the committee would definitely be looking into the matter, so unfortunately we still have to wait until the committee sits and looks at the matter,” Skinner said.