Parliament - Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy says that a total of 376 people were arrested for rhino poaching between January 2018 and July 2019. Creecy revealed this in a written response to a parliamentary question from DA MP Lorimer.

She said 366 people were arrested at the Kruger National Park, seven at Pilanesberg and three in other parks.

Creecy also said of those arrested, 15 were employed by the South African National Parks.

"Information on convictions should be obtained from the SAPS and National Prosecuting Authority," she said.

The minister also said 503 white rhinos were poached between April 2018 and July 2019.

A total of 472 were poached at Kruger National Park, one at Mokala National Park, two at Marakele National Park and 28 at Pilanesberg.

Creecy also said 35 black rhinos were poached during the same period with 32 at Kruger National Park and three others at Pilanesberg.

She said due to the persistent threat posed by rhino poaching, South Africa has developed and is implementing a holistic, integrated and multi-dimensional response involving various government departments and other stakeholders.

"The implementation of the 2014 integrated management plan combines the use of technology, extensive anti-poaching work as well as the management of the rhino population.

"This approach also involves collaboration across our borders to ensure that rhino pachiners are brought to book," Creeecy said.

"This approach has seen a moderate decline of 91 incidents from the same period last year," the minister said.

