DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimang. Photo: ANA/Getrude Makhafola

Port Elizabeth - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has noted today’s announcement by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) that they will with immediate effect suspend the process of pursuing e-toll debts. "This move by the state-owned agency proves once again that the e-toll system in Gauteng is not working and has never worked," the main opposition party said in a statement.

The party accused the ANC of electioneering a mere 40 days before the election. "It is clear that the ANC in Gauteng’s campaign has collapsed," Msimang said.

Msimang said that the Shadow Minister of Transport, Manny de Freitas would write to the Minister of Transport to ensure that the matter was first on the list of the sixth Parliament, Msimang said.

"Since the inception of the e-tolling system, the DA has consistently spoken out about the unfairness of this system, which is placing strain on our already financially overburdened residents due to the cost of living increasing over the years."

Msimang said that Makhura's commission of inquiry into state capture was toothless as no action had been taken " Last year, he indicated that e-Tolls would be gone. Unfortunately, they are still with us. This is yet another broken promise.

Msimang says that the DA is the only party that is serious about scrapping e-Tolls. "During our first 100 days in office, we will launch an intergovernmental dispute against e-tolls."

African News Agency (ANA)