SAPS sued for R108 billion for unlawful arrests, assaults, shootings

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is facing civil claims of more than R108 billion for various alleged offences committed by the police, including police brutality cases and wrongful arrests. The police said by the end of March this year, they had received 51,000 civil claims for R108bn.

Thousands of people sue the police every year. “As at March 31, 2023, a total of 51,085 claims valued at R108,736,115, 211.89 were still pending. These claims date to prior years,” said the police in the annual report with audited financial statements tabled in Parliament. The Auditor-General has flagged the civil claims against the SAPS, saying they were creating uncertainty on the finances of the police.

“As disclosed in note 18 to the financial statements, the department is a defendant in a number of lawsuits. The department is opposing the claims, as it believes they are not valid. The ultimate outcome of these matters cannot be determined and no provision for any liability that may result was made in the financial statements,” said the Auditor-General, Tsakani Maluleke. “Included in the claims against the department are civil claims against the State that have not been settled, which consist of various categories such as unlawful arrest and detention, assault, shooting incidents,vehicle collisions and others. “Certain types of claims are normally overstated and amounts disclosed are not necessary the amount claimed, rather the amount determined as the most likely amount the court will settle on,” said Maluleke in her section of the report on the audited financial statements.