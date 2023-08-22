SARB to face grilling in Parliament over Phala Phala report

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) could be in the firing in Parliament over its report on Phala Phala, which has left many parties seething. The SARB is expected to appear before the standing committee on finance at the end of August.

But political parties have already accused the SARB of shielding President Cyril Ramaphosa with what they call a ‘whitewash report’. The African National Congress (ANC) has, however, come out in defence of the report saying the reserve bank has done a thorough investigation. “The determination by the South African Reserve Bank that president Cyril Ramaphosa did not violate any Exchange Control Regulations is unambiguous and definitive,” ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said.

“The ANC expresses its satisfaction with this conclusion and anticipates that all baseless accusations will be dispelled.” But other political parties said the reserve bank’s report contradicts what the South African Revenue Service said about the $580,000 stolen at Ramaphosa’s farm in Phala Phala in February. The ATM said both Ramaphosa and Sars had confirmed that there was foreign currency on his farm.

Dion George of the Democratic Alliance said he will also be sending questions to SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago on this matter. But questions are expected to come during the meeting of the SARB and the Prudential Authority with members of the standing committee on finance in the National Assembly. The reserve bank was investigating the Phala Phala matter for more than a year.