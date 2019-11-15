Johannesburg - Sars has dismissed its chief officer and legal counsel Refiloe Mokoena for serious misconduct following a disciplinary hearing which investigated her conduct.
Sars said in a statement on Friday that it had accepted the recommendations of the chairperson of the hearing and Mokoena’s dismissal which is effective from November 15.
“In accordance with this and following a disciplinary hearing chaired by a Senior Counsel from the Johannesburg Bar, Ms Refiloe Mokoena, the Chief Officer: Legal Counsel, has been found to have committed serious acts of misconduct. SARS has accepted the chairperson’s recommendation of immediate dismissal and her services have been terminated with effect from today, 15 November 2019.
Mokoena had been charged with her handling of the R420 million VAT refund paid out to the Gupta family.
She had been accused of furthering the interests of the Gupta family. She had legally challenged her disciplinary hearing but later dropped the bid.