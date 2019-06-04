Offices of African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, in Krugersdorp. File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Bosasa and its boss Gavin Watson are in hot water with the South African Revenue Service(Sars) as they are facing an inquiry into their tax affairs. Sars's inquiry into the tax affairs of the facilities management company will begin on Tuesday.

The tax affairs of the company came into the spotlight after revelations at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture by former Chief Operating Officer Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi and other former senior staff members at Bosasa dropped bombshells at the Zondo inquiry early this year on the business dealings of the company.

Agrizzi had testified how Watson had paid staff in cash some times to silence them and paid bribes to politicians to top officials in government departments worth millions of rands.

Bosasa had been implicated in alleged corruption for years and law enforcement agencies acted recently when they arrested Agrizzi, former prisons boss Linda Mti and former chief financial officer at correctional services Patrick Gillingham.

This related to the report of the Special Investigating Unit that was released 10 years ago.

Bosasa has scored tenders for years worth billions of rands.

Politics Hub