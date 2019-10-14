SARS officers linked to rogue unit have been victimised, says lawyer









Former SARS senior officials Ivan Pillay and Johan van Loggerenberg. File picture: ANA Pretoria - The Pretoria Magistrate court on Monday postponed the case of three former senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials accused of involvement in the so-called Sars “rogue unit” until February 17 next year. Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg briefly appeared in court after being accused of bugging the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority in 2007. It is alleged that bugging equipment was installed at the NPA head offices in Silverton, Pretoria. The men have also been charged with the contravention of the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (RICA) and corruption. Their lawyer Bernard Hortz said his clients have been victimised for fighting State Capture.

"If one has regard to three individuals who have been put through the most intolerable and inhumane circumstances simply because they were heading what was then rated as the best in the world revenue collection agency and look at where they are now.

"If only they had been permitted to continue doing what they were doing those years, our economy may look slightly, in fact, very different to what it looks like today," Hortz said.

It has been reported that Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg had approached the North Gauteng High Court in April for an order halting criminal proceedings.

However, they withdrew their application after they received the NPA's answering affidavit.

The postponement is intended to grant the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi ample time to consider a review of the case which states that there are no reasonable prospects of prosecution and which could lead to the charges being dropped.

African News Agency (ANA)