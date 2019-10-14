Pretoria - The Pretoria Magistrate court on Monday postponed the case of three former senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials accused of involvement in the so-called Sars “rogue unit” until February 17 next year.
Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg briefly appeared in court after being accused of bugging the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority in 2007.
It is alleged that bugging equipment was installed at the NPA head offices in Silverton, Pretoria.
The men have also been charged with the contravention of the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (RICA) and corruption.
Their lawyer Bernard Hortz said his clients have been victimised for fighting State Capture.