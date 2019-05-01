Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announces the newly-appointed Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter in March. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The South African Revenue Service on Wednesday formally welcomed Edward Kieswetter to his new role as the Commissioner of the revenue collector. Kieswetter commenced his duties on Wednesday, replacing disgraced erstwhile Sars boss Tom Moyane, who left behind a broken tax collection agency and a multibillion-rand revenue shortfall.

Kieswetter has been appointed to the position for a term of five years.

"We welcome Kieswetter and look forward to working with him in rebuilding Sars," said the revenue service in a statement.

Kieswetter served as deputy commissioner for Sars between 2004 and 2009.

In keeping with good governance as well as the relevant policies, Sars said the Commissioner haD fully disclosed his outside interests and involvement in various organiSations.

Kieswetter has already commenced a review of his portfolio of interests and has submitted his resignation as Lead Independent Director of Shoprite.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni wished Kieswetter success in this endeavour and said he looked forward to seeing Sars "re-established as a respected tax collector and improved revenue collection outcomes".

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Lindiz van Zilla