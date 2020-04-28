SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4 996, 93 deaths recorded since start of outbreak

Cape Town - South Africa now has 4 996 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 93 deaths related to the coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Tuesday. This is an increase of 203 on Monday's 4 793 confirmed cases. Two of the three latest deaths are from the Western Cape. All three patients had underlying medical conditions, Mkhize said. Mkhize made the announcement during a briefing to unpack the country’s Covid-19 situational analysis and the way forward into a post lockdown scenario. he was joined by Deputy Minister Joe Phaala, provincial health MECs and experts from the NICD. The country is on day 32 of an extended lockdown to contain the spread of the virus and is expected to move into Level 4, where some restrictions, particularly on business, will be eased on Friday. A total of 185 497 tests have been conducted nationally and a massive 6 million people have been screened, Mkhize said.

The Western Cape, at 1 870 confirmed cases and 35 deaths, remains the province with the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases.

BREAKDOWN OF CASES PER PROVINCE:

Western Cape - 1 870





Gauteng - 1 377





KwaZulu-Natal - 919





Eastern Cape - 616





Free State - 113





Limpopo - 31





North West - 29





Mpumalanga - 28





Northern Cape - 17

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's community screening and testing initiative for Covid-19 has surpassed the 70 000 mark in its fourth week, the council said on Tueday.

"The caseload in our metropole is the result of the proactive mass screening campaign, our ability to trace contacts of positive cases, but also the fact that we have seen a number of cluster infections,” Cape Town mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said.

“The more positive cases we identify, the sooner we are able to quarantine affected persons, trace and isolate their close contacts and limit the spread of the virus. It is therefore vital for residents to work with us and participate in the screening process as it comes to their areas."

How does screening and testing work?

Screening areas are determined based on where positive cases have been identified or where a higher risk of infection exists.

Community healthcare workers go door-to-door questioning residents on symptoms regarding Covid-19. Depending on their responses, residents are referred for testing at a clinic or a mobile site in their area.

Two swabs are necessary for Covid-19 testing, one from your nose and one from your throat.

The test takes a few minutes and residents who undertake one are required to self-isolate until their results are available, normally within three days.

African News Agency (ANA) and IOL

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za