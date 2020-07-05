SA's Covid-19 deaths at 3 026

South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases now sits at 187 977, confirmed the Ministry of Health. Thus far, 792 078 tests have been completed in total of which 46 925 new tests are reported. A further 74 Covid-19 related deaths - 31 from Eastern Cape, and 43 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 3026. The number of recoveries is 91 227, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.5 percent. "We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize. The provincial breakdown is as follows:



In other news, Three residents of the Jaffa Home for Jewish Aged in Pretoria who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, and nine are being treated in hospital.

According to a report in the South African Jewish Report, Covid-19 has had a big impact on Jewish homes for the aged, with 27 cases in the large Chevrah Kadisha care facilities in Johannesburg and nine at Highlands House in Cape Town.

Only designated nursing staff, attired in full personal protective equipment are visiting those who tested positive and access to frail-care section is restricted to authorised nursing staff, with no visitors allowed.

The care home sector has been particularly hard hit by the virus, with Britain recording 20 000 deaths in care homes from Covid-19, while reports from the EU suggest that half of coronavirus deaths came in care homes in countries in the region.