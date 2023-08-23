SA’s NYDA Chair Asanda Luwaca calls for BRICS Youth Council to be established

The Executive Chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), Asanda Luwaca, has called on the BRICS leaders to endorse the youth council that they have reached an agreement to establish for greener pastures. Leaders of the BRICS countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—are meeting at the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Luwaca said they were calling on the 15th BRICS Summit to "endorse our proposal for the establishment of the BRICS youth council in its final declaration in ensuring positive change and innovation". Luwaca said the BRICS youth council would serve as a coordinating body for youth development within BRICS countries. She said the council would bring positive change and innovation among young people in BRICS states and join developmental formations.

#BRICSza| Ms Amanda Luwaca, Executive Chairperson of the @NYDA announces the decision to establish a BRICS Youth Council. #BRICSSummit2023 #BRICS2023 pic.twitter.com/q0GmhnOHNX — BRICSza (@BRICSza) August 23, 2023 The formations included the Business Council BRICS, Women's Alliance and the New Development Bank. Luwaca was speaking at the 15th BRICS summit taking place in Johannesburg on behalf of the young people in South Africa, Africa, and the BRICS nations. She said their agreement came during their ninth BRICS youth summit in Durban.

The summit, convened under the theme BRICS and Africa Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism, discussed its contribution to the current state and future prospects for development over a range of areas facing the countries. In her address, she assured the summit that the youth council would leave no young people behind, adding that young voices and views were critical as they forged a post-pandemic society at the highest decision-making forums. She added that the youth council will be a historic achievement across the five countries.

"Since the summit, leaders of youth agencies have had three occasions to consider draft declarations and the framework of the BRICS youth council," she said. As they continued intra-BRICS cooperation across important areas, Luwaca urged young people to use their collective strength to prioritise the development paradigm and use it as a guide principle for their work. The areas included trade education, skills development and training, economic participation and transformation, health and wellbeing, as well as social cohesion.