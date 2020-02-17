Johannesburg - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has assured social grants recipients that they will receive their grants on time despite media reports claiming that the SA Post Office is considering terminating its contract with the agency.
The concern about the alleged imminent failure to pay social grants followed a report on Sunday that the Post Office was operating at a loss since it secured the Sassa contract to distribute social grants.
According to the report, the Post Office was losing about R60million a month to pay security companies which are guarding and delivering cash to various pay points.
City Press reported that the Post Office’s chief information officer, Refilwe Kekana, wrote an internal memorandum to newly-elected board members stating: “The Post Office finds itself in a financial and operational situation that requires an urgent and focused turnaround strategy that must be implemented by April 1, 2020. The Sassa project won by the Post Office has proven to be a loss-making initiative”
Post Office spokesperson Bongani Diako confirmed the contents of the memorandum, but said it was an internal matter.