Sassa gives clarity on R350 grant extension

Durban - Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on the extension of the Special R350 Covid-19 Grant by a further three months, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has advised that there is no need for grantees to go to Sassa offices as all SRD processes are done online and amendments to applications can be made via their website.

Sandy Godlwana, senior manager of communications and marketing at Sassa, said those who have already received this grant are in the system and do not need to re-apply.

She said all clients who have been paid through the post office should get bank accounts, and upload those details on the system.

"Every application will be validated monthly as it has been the case, and if approved, will be paid. All applications will be considered monthly, as it has been the case,“ she said.

Clients whose applications for the Special 350 Covid-19 SRD Grant were declined, can lodge an appeal for review on the Sassa Covid-19 portal – https://srd.sassa.gov.za