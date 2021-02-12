Sassa gives clarity on R350 grant extension
Durban - Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on the extension of the Special R350 Covid-19 Grant by a further three months, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has advised that there is no need for grantees to go to Sassa offices as all SRD processes are done online and amendments to applications can be made via their website.
Sandy Godlwana, senior manager of communications and marketing at Sassa, said those who have already received this grant are in the system and do not need to re-apply.
She said all clients who have been paid through the post office should get bank accounts, and upload those details on the system.
"Every application will be validated monthly as it has been the case, and if approved, will be paid. All applications will be considered monthly, as it has been the case,“ she said.
Clients whose applications for the Special 350 Covid-19 SRD Grant were declined, can lodge an appeal for review on the Sassa Covid-19 portal – https://srd.sassa.gov.za
Declined applicants who already lodged appeals need not re-apply nor re-appeal.
"Sassa reassures all citizens who had their Special Covid Grant of 350 approved but not yet paid by end of January will still be paid through the existing payment channels, namely the South African Post Office, direct deposits into bank accounts or money transfers to cell phones, as requested by the approved applicants," Godlwana added.
Sassa has processed in excess of 9,6 million applications each month from May 2020 to January 2021 and has paid more than 6,5 million grants per month. The total amount spent on this grant to date has exceeded R16 billion.
IOL