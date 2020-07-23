Sassa pays some Covid-19 grantees double

Durban - The South African Social Security Agency has confirmed that they have started with double payments for outstanding June and July accounts for the R350 special relief grant this week.

According to Sassa, this was done to avoid a situation where beneficiaries of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant have to make two trips to the post office and to eradicate the backlog of payments.

In a statement, Sassa said they were also in the process of reconsidering applications made in May against updated databases received, which resulted in an additional approximately 1 million applicants being approved for the grant.

"This will drastically reduce the number of potential appeals and will also cushion the affected beneficiaries against the current impact of the lockdown," the agency said.

Sassa said that payments for June and July have started with transfers into the bank accounts of those who have bank accounts.