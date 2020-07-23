Sassa pays some Covid-19 grantees double
Durban - The South African Social Security Agency has confirmed that they have started with double payments for outstanding June and July accounts for the R350 special relief grant this week.
According to Sassa, this was done to avoid a situation where beneficiaries of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant have to make two trips to the post office and to eradicate the backlog of payments.
In a statement, Sassa said they were also in the process of reconsidering applications made in May against updated databases received, which resulted in an additional approximately 1 million applicants being approved for the grant.
"This will drastically reduce the number of potential appeals and will also cushion the affected beneficiaries against the current impact of the lockdown," the agency said.
Sassa said that payments for June and July have started with transfers into the bank accounts of those who have bank accounts.
"Payments for those who receive their money through the post office will be done progressively throughout the month, to try and limit the numbers of people at the post offices on a daily basis.
Beneficiaries are reminded that they should only visit the post office once they have received an SMS saying their money has been paid in and is ready for collection," the agency said.
Meanwhile, some grantees took to social media to celebrate their double payment while others were left a little confused.
After Receiving R700 From SASSA I Was Dancing Like I Won Lotto#SASSA pic.twitter.com/blicaapHjD— Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) July 22, 2020
I see the 700 is in but what about the 350 they also promised?#SASSA pic.twitter.com/tDgle98EL5— Outi yaseKasi Egrand (@Ceaze_Ntokozo) July 22, 2020
Thank you #SASSA R700 in 😀.— King Moarabi 👑👑 (@KMoarabim) July 22, 2020
Waking up early in the morning to buy some few things 🙏🙏.
#SASSA— XIHLOVO_RISABA (@MisbehaveE) July 22, 2020
Am I the only one who hasn’t gotten my R700?
IOL