Sassa says 12.9 million people have applied for R350 grant

This marks an increase of applications of about 7.9 million from August 6 when the agency announced that it had received around 5 million applications for the SRD grant.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says that it had received over 12.9 million applications for the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant by Wednesday this week.

The agency said that of these applications more than 8.3 million of them were approved with 39% of the applicants having matriculated while 25% have no schooling whatsoever.

Last week Sassa announced that applicants of the special Covid-19 SRD grant could change their method of payment for their money to be paid into a bank account while it said that the bank account method was the most convenient and quickest way to receive the grant which would lead to avoiding long queues at the post office.

Sassa also warned grant applicants not to fall prey to the spreading of false information on social media which urged those whose applications for the SRD grant around East London and the Eastern Cape to lodge an appeal with an attached bank statement with the agency.