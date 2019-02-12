Lucinda Evans, a local community worker and women's rights activist, appeared before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday wearing this provocative T-shirt. Picture: ANA

Parliament - The words "Hands off our p**s" emblazoned on a T-shirt is a rare if not unheard of sight in Parliament, but on Tuesday Lucinda Evans, a local community worker and women's rights activist, took it upon herself to send a message to MPs and police.



Evans, with her bold T-shirt calling for support for a national campaign she embarked on with a group of women called "#SaveOurVaginas", was one of several community leaders who made presentations to Parliament's police committee, who also heard from SA Police top management on their anti-gang unit.





Evans, a community policing forum leader and founder of the organisation Philisa Abafazi Bethu (Heal our Women) said gender-based violence (GBV) should "take priority", and called on police to include women in decision-making when it came to strategies to curb GBV.





She also called for bail to be denied to all those accused of sexual offences, saying too often women's "vaginas were valued at R500", referring to the bail amount offenders are sometimes granted.



