School holidays could be suspended to mitigate Covid-19 impact on education system

Cape Town - School holidays for the rest of the year could be suspended as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

This was one of the proposals that Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga revealed that the department is considering submitting to the cabinet next week.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa asked ministers to come up with proposals on how to move forward from the coronavirus lockdown.

"We have been looking at different scenarios and one of our proposals, which I will be giving to cabinet next week, is to suspend June and September schools holidays."

Motshekga said that by the end of April, they have calculated that about 30 schools days would have been lost as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.