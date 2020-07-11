School reopening fight rages on

Cape Town - The Council of Education Ministers (CEM), led by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, has threatened to take legal action if politicians and organisations arrange boycotts against the reopening of schools.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his One SA Movement are among those who had called for a stay away by teachers and learners on Friday.

He made the call in view of the increased number of coronavirus cases countrywide, and with reports that many schools have to shut down for deep cleaning when staff and children become infected.

He wants schools closed until after the peak of infections and winter has passed. Exams should be rescheduled for three months after the disease had plateaued, he said in a memorandum.

“The CEM has not ruled out the possibility of going to court to seek protection from all those hell-bent on obstructing schooling,” it said in a statement, saying such calls interfered with the rights of those wanting to be at school.