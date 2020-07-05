Schools that are not ready for return of Grade R pupils must comply by end of July - Motshekga

Cape Town - The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) was aware that provinces may be at different levels of readiness for the return of Grade R learners and has agreed that those not ready by July 06 must provide realistic plans for ensuring the reincorporation of these learners by the end of July, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Sunday.

The minister said that provinces that are ready to receive Grade R learners on Monday could commence classes immediately.

"What is critically important is that all Grade R and pre-Grade R learners who have already returned to schools, must remain in schools; and those schools that meet the health, safety and social distancing protocols, can reopen for their Grade R and pre-Grade R learners," Motshekga said.

"We will continue to work with the national associations responsible for learners with special needs to streamline the return of these learners to school. A further agreement by CEM is that all Grades that are part of the second cohort, should return to school in an orderly staggered fashion within, but later than the end of July 2020."

Motshekga also stressed that Early Childhood Development as defined in the amended Disaster Management Regulations refers to Grade R and pre-Grade R at schools only, and does not include privately run preschools which fall under the Department of Social Development.