Scopa saga rages on as ANC enters fray

Cape Town - The ANC study group in the standing committee on public accounts has condemned the behaviour of Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso saying it was not warranted. ANC whip in Scopa Bheki Hadebe said on Saturday there were many outstanding issues that Eskom has to deal with and they date back to 2019.

He said it was wrong for Mavuso to get into the political space on the matter. Mavuso was asked by Scopa to leave the meeting after getting into exchanges with members of the committee. Hadebe said members of the Eskom board are held accountable by lawmakers. He said it was unfortunate things turned out they did.

“This follows the much reported belligerent behaviour of Ms Busisiwe Mavuso (Eskom Board Member) during the Scopa oversight visit. The ANC Study Group on Scopa further welcomes the statement issued by the Department of Public Enterprises as a shareholder and looks forward to the resolution of the matter after it applies its mind,” said Hadebe. “The ANC Study Group on Scopa agrees with the department’s analysis that it was unfortunate that Ms Mavuso brought party political issues in a process where Scopa, as a committee of Parliament, was exercising its oversight responsibilities. “The unwarranted, unprovoked utterances by Mavuso defy logic and raise deep concerns about the quality of board members appointed to state owned-entities,” he said.

But the DA and Cope have criticised Scopa for handling the matter and said they were shooting the messenger. They said Mavuso had highlighted the history of the problems of Eskom. This was after Mavuso had told Scopa the mess was created by the government.

