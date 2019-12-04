Cape Town - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts will on Thursday visit SAA due to the deterioration of the airline's finances.
SAA is on its knees and requires another bailout from the government.
In a report that has been given to Scopa, SAA has shown that it suffered a loss of R5.4 billion last year and another loss of R5bn this year, further deepening its financial crisis. The government has recently given it R5.5bn and will pay off R9.2bn to settle its debts.
However, Scopa said it would visit the airline on Thursday to look at its situation.
While answering questions on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Phumulo Masualle said they were working on getting the airline back on track.